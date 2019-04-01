Carlsbad girl found safe after Amber Alert
|
Joshua Panas
April 01, 2019 02:54 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M.- A Carlsbad girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe, according to New Mexico State Police.
The alert was issued around 1 p.m. Monday.
Police did not say where 7-year-old Riley Anderson was found.
The Amber Alert said police believed she was with 25-year-old Luke Talley. However, police did not reveal whether he was located with the girl.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: April 01, 2019 02:54 PM
Created: April 01, 2019 01:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved