Amber Alert issued for missing infant

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 28, 2021 10:07 PM
Created: March 28, 2021 09:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old female infant Sunday evening.
Mia Nolasco was abducted by her biological mother, 30-year-old Michelle Nolasco.
Nolasco does not have custody of Mia.
Mia was last seen Sunday, March 28 at approximately 11 a.m. in Grants, New Mexico. She was last seen wearing red pajamas with polka dots.
Her destination is unknown.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Grants Police Department at (505) 287-4404 or dial 911.
This is the second Amber Alert to be issued in New Mexico within the last 24 hours.
This is a developing story.
