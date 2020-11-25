2 girls on Navajo Nation found after Amber Alert was issued

The Navajo Division of Public Safety says Jayda John, 7, and Jaylee Spencer, 14, were reported missing on Monday after Kristy M. Pinal took the children without permission.

The girls were last seen on the morning of Nov. 22 when they spent the night at their uncle’s home in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

According to the incident report, the uncle said he left the home to haul woods, when he returned, his vehicle was missing and his girlfriend, Kristy Marie Pinal, her three-month old child, and his two nieces were not home.

Pinal reportedly made contact with the girl’s mother, and said she would return the children that night. However, she has not been seen or heard from since.

The alert states that authorities are looking for a green 1998 Saturn Sedan with Arizona license plate BLE8163.

Anyone with information about the location of the children are asked to call 911 or call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112.