Amber Alert: Police believe murder suspect abducted boy and mother

Dayton Lerma 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 13, 2021 11:45 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 11:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Dayton Lerma Thursday night.

Police suspect Dayton and his mother, Celeste Alvidres, were abducted by John Eric Lerma. 

According to police, John Eric is wanted for murder. 

Dayton was last seen Tuesday in Roswell. Police believe the three may be in the Hagerman area.

Anyone with any information about the Amber Alert is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.


