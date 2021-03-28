Amber Alert: Police say 2 teenagers abducted on Santo Domingo Pueblo

|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Created: March 28, 2021 12:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller.
According to New Mexico State Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, they are believed to have been abducted by 37-year-old Andres Pinto at a gas station on the Santo Domingo Pueblo.
Authorities say Pinto was in a maroon 1991 Cadillac Deville with New Mexico license plate 514WML.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at (505) 346-2868 or dial 911
