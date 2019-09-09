Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada | KOB 4
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada

Joshua Panas
September 08, 2019 11:25 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada Sunday night.

According to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Calzada was last seen Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

She was wearing blue shorts with stars and a Disney Frozen shirt, authorities said. 

The Sheriff's Office said many details about the investigation are unknown. However, they have "urgent concern" for the 5-year-old.

Anyone who has seen Calzada is asked to call authorities in Rio Arriba County at (505) 753-5555

