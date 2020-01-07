Amber Alert issued for Roswell boy after his mother was found dead

Joshua Panas
ROSWELL, N.M.- An Amber Alert has been issued for three-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.
The Roswell Police Department says Osiel was last seen on Sunday at 602 East Forest in Roswell. The boy's mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, was found dead at the residence on Tuesday. The investigation has been classified as a "suspicious death" and potential homicide.
Police believe Osiel is with his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira. Police say Osiel could be in danger.
Rico-Ruvira may be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV, according to police.
Anyone with information about the Amber Alert is encouraged to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.
