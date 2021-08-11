American Bar Association's policymaking body backs US review of Indigenous boarding schools | KOB 4
American Bar Association's policymaking body backs US review of Indigenous boarding schools

Susan Montoya Bryan
Updated: August 11, 2021 08:50 AM
Created: August 11, 2021 08:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The American Bar Association’s policymaking body is supporting the U.S. Interior Department as it works to uncover the troubled legacy of federal boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous youth into white society.

The resolution was adopted Monday at the bar association's annual meeting. It calls for the Biden administration and Congress to fully fund the initiative and provide subpoena power to the Interior Department as it gathers and reviews reams of records related to the schools.

The resolution stems from a recent visit by the association's president to the Navajo Nation, where she met with tribal officials and members of Navajo Nation Supreme Court.


