American Home Furniture helping showcase local art

Grace Reader
Updated: April 01, 2021 07:02 PM
Created: April 01, 2021 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It has been a year of new struggles for local artists in New Mexico, one being the lack of space to present art.
With galleries shut down, art walks and markets not happening, artists have been forced to get creative.
One of the groups that’s helping artists do just that is Art on the Rio. They’ve partnered with about a dozen local shops to get artists’ work in front of customers.
“It’s made a lot of people think about working together in a different way,” said Carlos Contreras, cofounder of Art on the Rio.
Their latest collaboration is with American Home Furniture-- to bring art in a space that looks like a home.
“We just felt it really lent itself to presenting original artwork to our customers,” said Elaine Roy, Vice President of American Home Furniture.
Local artists have work displayed in American Home Furniture right now.
You can also help the initiative by partnering with Art on the Rio. For more information on the project click here
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company