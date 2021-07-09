American Red Cross offers assistance to flood victims in Belen

The Red Cross' Tom Batson says they'll be giving out clean-up kits to help people "muck out" their homes.

"For those that are in dire need, where they have lots of mud in their homes, we have rakes and shovels and things to help them get that cleared out. We have gallon jugs of general purpose cleaner that we issue out," Baton said.

The Red Cross will be stationed at the Library again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

