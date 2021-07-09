American Red Cross offers assistance to flood victims in Belen | KOB 4
American Red Cross offers assistance to flood victims in Belen

Colton Shone
Updated: July 09, 2021 05:28 PM
Created: July 09, 2021 03:58 PM

BELEN, N.M.- People continue to clean up following Tuesday night's flooding in Belen.

The water caused the Highline Canal to breach,

"We're still in the cleaning process, removing mud, water, silt," said Belen resident Alfred Sanchez.

Sanchez is among the dozens seeking help from the American Red Cross, which has set up at the Belen Library.

The Red Cross' Tom Batson says they'll be giving out clean-up kits to help people "muck out" their homes.

"For those that are in dire need, where they have lots of mud in their homes, we have rakes and shovels and things to help them get that cleared out. We have gallon jugs of general purpose cleaner that we issue out," Baton said.

The Red Cross will be stationed at the Library again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 


