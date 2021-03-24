American Rescue Plan sends millions of dollars to Santa Fe

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Millions of dollars in COVID-relief funding is being sent to Santa Fe.
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber held a virtual news conference Wednesday to announce the city will receive $15 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
"The city was hard hit by COVID-- with museums, art venues, small restaurants that were shuttered and struggling to stay afloat," Lujan said. "The American Rescue Plan includes significant relief for our small businesses, nonprofits, including many of our local museums”
The plan also includes more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, grants for restaurants and a child tax credit.
New Mexico’s school are also receiving $1.2 billion.
"Santa Fe public schools are estimated to receive approximately $22 million," Leger Fernandez said. "That $22 million will help to make sure that our school districts have the resources they need to improve their guidelines and help our students especially in our Title I schools. Those are the schools with the highest poverty rate. They’re going to be helped tremendously.”
The plan also boosts vaccine distribution.
Webber said the American Rescue Plan will help the city not only reopen, but stay open.
"As we come out of it, with the American Rescue Plan as a booster shot for recovery, we’re going to see the City of Santa Fe coming back," Webber said. "As President Biden says, we’re going to build back better”
In addition to the money the city will receive, Santa Fe County will get an additional $29 million.
