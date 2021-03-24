American Rescue Plan sends millions of dollars to Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Millions of dollars in COVID-relief funding is being sent to Santa Fe.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber held a virtual news conference Wednesday to announce the city will receive $15 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.



"The city was hard hit by COVID-- with museums, art venues, small restaurants that were shuttered and struggling to stay afloat," Lujan said. "The American Rescue Plan includes significant relief for our small businesses, nonprofits, including many of our local museums”



The plan also includes more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, grants for restaurants and a child tax credit.



New Mexico’s school are also receiving $1.2 billion.