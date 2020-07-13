Amid pandemic, Hatch Chile Festival canceled for 1st time | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Amid pandemic, Hatch Chile Festival canceled for 1st time

Amid pandemic, Hatch Chile Festival canceled for 1st time

The Associated Press
Updated: July 13, 2020 11:31 AM
Created: July 13, 2020 06:30 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — This year's Hatch Chile Festival has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports organizers recently announced that COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the event for the first time in its 49-year history.

Advertisement

The fiesta is usually held over Labor Day weekend in Hatch, New Mexico — the chile capital of the world.

The festival's president said it would have been impossible to keep every area clean and disinfected at the event that normally hosts tens of thousands of people.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
APD: 2 dead after two separate shooting incidents
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Santa Fe woman's close encounter with family of bobcats going viral
Advertisement


Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years
Signs for the Washington Redskins are displayed outside FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Monday, July 13, 2020. The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures
Restaurant owners grapple with impending re-closures