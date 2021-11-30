Ancient trees illegally cut down inside New Mexico monument

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National Park Service officials say dozens of ancient alligator juniper trees have been illegally cut down from El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico.
They’re asking for the public’s help to stop the cutting of what is a rare type of tree found in the Southwest. Alligator junipers grow very slowly and are known for unique furrowed bark that resembles alligator skin.
The initial discovery of the illegal tree cutting was reported in 2020. However, park law enforcement has been monitoring the area and, over the past year, has reported additional illegal cutting of the trees. The latest incident happened in October.
