Ancient trees illegally cut down inside New Mexico monument

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National Park Service officials say dozens of ancient alligator juniper trees have been illegally cut down from El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico.

They’re asking for the public’s help to stop the cutting of what is a rare type of tree found in the Southwest. Alligator junipers grow very slowly and are known for unique furrowed bark that resembles alligator skin.