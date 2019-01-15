Angel Fire offers free lift tickets to furloughed employees
Marian Camacho
January 15, 2019 11:43 AM
ANGEL FIRE, N.M.—As the government shutdown continues into its 25th day, more agencies are coming together to give special offers to furloughed employees.
Angel Fire Resort officials say they are offering free lift tickets for federal employees.
The free tickets will be available Monday through Friday at the lift ticket window only. Furloughed employees just need to show their Federal ID and a copy of their furlough notice letter.
