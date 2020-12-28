Angel Fire Ski Resort adapts to COVID restrictions

The state’s tiered county-by-county reopening system requires ski areas to operate at 25 percent of their uphill lift capacity if they’re located within red counties.

"These days over the Christmas holidays are traditionally the busiest for winter resorts,” Ralph said.

"All of these resorts will see a significant reduction in revenue this year,” he added.

The economic ripple effect in surrounding towns that are dependent on revenue from out-of-town skiers will be wide-reaching. Ralph said one surprising consequence of the pandemic is that it’s made it tougher to hire seasonal workers.

"And they're looking at it and saying, too big a risk this year. I'm just going to opt out. I'll come back and work for you next year,” he said.

Ralph said they’re seeing more people from Albuquerque this year. When asked if he thinks New Mexico is losing out to different COVID restrictions at Colorado ski areas he said, "It hasn't adversely affected us yet, but I can't say for sure."

"There's more work to do with less people, so we really got to watch our expenses versus our revenue this year. It's going to be tight,” he added.