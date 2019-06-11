Animas River overflow floods trails in Farmington | KOB 4
Animas River overflow floods trails in Farmington

Meg Hilling
June 11, 2019 07:51 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — High water levels in the Animas River is putting Northwest, New Mexico communities on high alert.

After heavy snowfall this winter, the Animas River is overflowing with runoff from the San Juan Mountains.

"The river is a beautiful place to be, but it is also hazardous. Especially if you don't know what you are doing,” said Lt. Travis Van Herwaarden with the Farmington Police Department. "So with water levels at this rate, even an experienced swimmer, I would advise not to get in the river."

Areas once covered in dirt are now under a couple feet of water. Berg Park had to close the trails along the river due to flooding. 

Rescue crews tell KOB 4 there is some concern that electric lines could be touching the water, posing a major risk to anyone who decides to venture along the trails by the river.

"The whole north side of the river trail is closed right now., and we are actually having some electrical hazards just because it is getting into some of the businesses and there is actually wires running into the river,” Van Herwaarden said.

Despite the warning signs, some have ventured onto the trails to check out the flooding.

"Obviously, it's just beautiful down here, in my opinion. Hopefully it doesn't flood much more.” Farmington resident Carla Martin said.

According to the city, rescue crews are ready in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

