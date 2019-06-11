Animas River overflow floods trails in Farmington

Areas once covered in dirt are now under a couple feet of water. Berg Park had to close the trails along the river due to flooding.

Rescue crews tell KOB 4 there is some concern that electric lines could be touching the water, posing a major risk to anyone who decides to venture along the trails by the river.

"The whole north side of the river trail is closed right now., and we are actually having some electrical hazards just because it is getting into some of the businesses and there is actually wires running into the river,” Van Herwaarden said.

Despite the warning signs, some have ventured onto the trails to check out the flooding.

"Obviously, it's just beautiful down here, in my opinion. Hopefully it doesn't flood much more.” Farmington resident Carla Martin said.

According to the city, rescue crews are ready in case of an emergency.