Annual flag football tournament returns to Roswell
Faith Egbuonu
May 24, 2019 05:48 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — This year marks the 24th annual Hike It and Spike It Charity Flag Football Tournament.
Jeremy Luna, a Roswell native, said he looks forward to playing each year with his friends.
“I’m being genuine when I say that this is my favorite weekend of the year. I have friends coming in California, some from Texas and I have on friend coming in from Hawaii,” Luna said.
Cla Avery, a local organizer for the event, said it’s the world’s largest 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament.
“This year we have 471 teams playing in 41 divisions, on 38 fields throughout the weekend,” Avery said.
He believes this is an economic boost for the city of Roswell, impacting local restaurants and hotels.
"The annually economic impact of this event is in the neighborhood of $3 million dollars for our local economy, and the indirect economic impact is nearly $12 to $14 million, depending on the number of spectators and players the tournament has each year,” Avery said.
Teams will compete for prizes in cash ranging from $1,000 to $6,000. The three-day event will take place at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area all weekend.
All ages are welcome.
For more information, visit: roswellgridiron.com
