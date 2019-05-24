Annual flag football tournament returns to Roswell

Cla Avery, a local organizer for the event, said it’s the world’s largest 4-on-4 Charity Flag Football Tournament.

“This year we have 471 teams playing in 41 divisions, on 38 fields throughout the weekend,” Avery said.

He believes this is an economic boost for the city of Roswell, impacting local restaurants and hotels.

"The annually economic impact of this event is in the neighborhood of $3 million dollars for our local economy, and the indirect economic impact is nearly $12 to $14 million, depending on the number of spectators and players the tournament has each year,” Avery said.

Teams will compete for prizes in cash ranging from $1,000 to $6,000. The three-day event will take place at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area all weekend.

All ages are welcome.

For more information, visit: roswellgridiron.com