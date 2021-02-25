Annual radiothon will be held to benefit UNM Children's Hospital

Ana Bacon, manager of the Child Life program at the hospital, said families often need help with food.

Money is also needed for toys and electronics-- to keep kids entertained. Bacon said it's a little more complicated now that COVID-safe measures are in place.

"Before we were giving toddlers toys that would light up and wash them with the hospital stuff, and now we can't do that," she said. "Now a lot of the stuff has to be given to them."



Any amount of money will help kids and families.

The 12-hour radiothon starts Friday at 6 a.m.

People can donate online or by phone at (505) 272-1003.