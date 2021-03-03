Another positive COVID-19 case discovered at the Roundhouse | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Another positive COVID-19 case discovered at the Roundhouse

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 03, 2021 07:06 PM
Created: March 03, 2021 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health set up a COVID-19 testing site inside the Roundhouse.

Entrance into the Roundhouse now requires employees and members of the media to have a negative COVID-19 test, as recent as five days prior. 

Legislative staff notified informed the public that one more person inside the Roundhouse tested positive, and two others are in quarantine.

The last major outbreak happened the first week of the session when a GOP lawmaker and five others tested positive.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 359 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 359 additional COVID-19 cases
Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling
Civil rights claim seeks $1.8 billion or in-person schooling
Dr. Scrase weighs in on schools, hybrid learning
Dr. Scrase weighs in on schools, hybrid learning
Albuquerque business upset with city after being forced to remove boards from closed nightclub
Albuquerque business upset with city after being forced to remove boards from closed nightclub
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes expanded business loan program, tax relief for businesses
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes expanded business loan program, tax relief for businesses