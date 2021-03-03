Another positive COVID-19 case discovered at the Roundhouse

Chris Ramirez
Updated: March 03, 2021 07:06 PM
Created: March 03, 2021 05:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health set up a COVID-19 testing site inside the Roundhouse.
Entrance into the Roundhouse now requires employees and members of the media to have a negative COVID-19 test, as recent as five days prior.
Legislative staff notified informed the public that one more person inside the Roundhouse tested positive, and two others are in quarantine.
The last major outbreak happened the first week of the session when a GOP lawmaker and five others tested positive.
