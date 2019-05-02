Anti-Semitic graffiti surfaces at Santa Fe park | KOB 4
Anti-Semitic graffiti surfaces at Santa Fe park

Kai Porter
May 02, 2019 07:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Jewish community is responding after anti-Semitic graffiti surfaced at a Santa Fe Park.

Our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican published a picture showing how someone wrote the word "Jews" on a plaque honoring a German-Jewish family of pioneers that helped move Santa Fe from the frontier times into the modern age in the 1800s.

City workers have since removed the graffiti at the Railyard Park.

Santa Fe police say they're now reviewing surveillance video to try to figure out who wrote it.

"There's always an element of shock when you see something like that,” said Zachary Benjamin, executive director of the Jewish Federation of New Mexico. “But unfortunately it's not shocking and it's not surprising given the environment, the divisive environment, and the national conversation and recent events. There's no question that the Jewish community is increasingly a target of this sort of bias."

That's why Benjamin says education and awareness about the dangers of anti-Semitism are so important.

"Even here we are not immune to this sort of bias and this sort of prejudice," he said.

At the State Capitol Thursday evening, the Jewish Federation of New Mexico is hosting "New Mexico Remembers." The event is a commemoration for Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"The goal is to remember, to have a solemn commemoration of the lives that were lost,” said Benjamin. “Also to educate and to make sure that all in attendance understand how important is that never again means never again and that this doesn't ever happen again to a Jewish community or any other vulnerable community."

Credits

Kai Porter


Created: May 02, 2019 07:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

