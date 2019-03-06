Man arrested after fleeing his trial during a lunch break | KOB 4
Man arrested after fleeing his trial during a lunch break

Antonio Gonzales 

Marian Camacho
March 06, 2019

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Alamogordo Police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, have arrested a man who was wanted after fleeing while on a lunch break during his trial.

Twelfth Judicial District Attorney John P. Sugg says 36-year-old Antonio Gonzales was found guilty of sexually abusing his niece, who was 9-years-old at the time.

Sugg says Gonzales disappeared while on a lunch break, during his February trial,  right after the prosecution rested and had presented "strong evidence of his guilt."

When Gonzales did not return, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest and the trial continued.

He was subsequently found guilty of one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 13, and four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Gonzales faces up to 78 years in prison. His sentencing is expected to happen later this year. 

Marian Camacho


Created: March 06, 2019

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC

