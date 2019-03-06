Man arrested after fleeing his trial during a lunch break
Marian Camacho
March 06, 2019 11:04 AM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - Alamogordo Police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, have arrested a man who was wanted after fleeing while on a lunch break during his trial.
Twelfth Judicial District Attorney John P. Sugg says 36-year-old Antonio Gonzales was found guilty of sexually abusing his niece, who was 9-years-old at the time.
Sugg says Gonzales disappeared while on a lunch break, during his February trial, right after the prosecution rested and had presented "strong evidence of his guilt."
When Gonzales did not return, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest and the trial continued.
He was subsequently found guilty of one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 13, and four counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Gonzales faces up to 78 years in prison. His sentencing is expected to happen later this year.
