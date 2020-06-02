AP: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary for president in New Mexico | KOB 4
AP: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary for president in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2020 07:35 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the Democratic presidential primary by the Associated Press. 

Five other candidates were on the ballot. However, they had all suspended their campaigns by the time the New Mexico Primary was held. 

Biden will take on Pres. Donald Trump in November. 

Trump won the Republican presidential primary in New Mexico. He was unopposed. 


