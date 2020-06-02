AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2020 08:25 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will represent the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate race.
The Associated Press projects that Ronchetti will beat Gavin Clarkson and Elisa Martinez for the opportunity to take on Democrat Ben Ray Lujan and Libertarian Bob Walsh in November.
The winner of the race between Ronchetti, Lujan and Walsh will take the U.S. Senate seat that is currently held by Democrat Tom Udall.
Udall announced last year that he would not run for reelection.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company