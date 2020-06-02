AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate

AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 02, 2020 08:25 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will represent the Republican Party in the U.S. Senate race.

The Associated Press projects that Ronchetti will beat Gavin Clarkson and Elisa Martinez for the opportunity to take on Democrat Ben Ray Lujan and Libertarian Bob Walsh in November.

Advertisement

The winner of the race between Ronchetti, Lujan and Walsh will take the U.S. Senate seat that is currently held by Democrat Tom Udall.

Udall announced last year that he would not run for reelection.

Click here to monitor election results


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
COVID-19 cases spike in Otero County Prison
Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines
Cottonwood Mall reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped
Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Hundreds march in rain-soaked Black Lives Matter protest
Central remains closed following night of riots
Central remains closed following night of riots
Advertisement


AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate
AP: Mark Ronchetti wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate
Live Updates: Crowd gathers for another night of protests in Albuquerque
Live Updates: Crowd gathers for another night of protests in Albuquerque
APD lunches investigation after officers met with a group ahead of Monday protest
APD lunches investigation after officers met with a group ahead of Monday protest
Michelle Garcia Holmes declared winner of New Mexico's Republican primary for U.S. House District 1
Michelle Garcia Holmes declared winner of New Mexico's Republican primary for U.S. House District 1
AP: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary for president in New Mexico
AP: Joe Biden wins Democratic primary for president in New Mexico