Teresa Leger Fernandez projected to win Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3

Updated: June 02, 2020 10:56 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 04:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Teresa Leger Fernandez is the projected winner of the Democratic primary for New Mexico's U.S. House District 3 seat.
Leger Fernandez beat six other candidates. She will now take on the winner of the Republican primary.
Leger Fernandez is attempting to take over the seat currently held by Ben Ray Lujan. He is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate.
