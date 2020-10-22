APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban | KOB 4
APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 22, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 09:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ban on mass gatherings of more than five people appears to be  continually ignored.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it received a complaint about parents who were planning to hold a Halloween party for their children.

Officers said they made contact with the family, and the party has been canceled.  

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said teenage parties are a problem. They could be events where COVID-19 spreads. He showed a flyer to one of the parties during a briefing on Wednesday.

"This is an example of the kind of thing that's happening in Albuquerque," Keller said. "These sort of COVID parties, this is a dangerous idea."

City officials said they have been alerted to young people talking on social media about gathering for parties. 

KOB 4 spoke with two teenagers with two very different views about going to a party during the pandemic. Watch the video to hear what they had to say.


Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike
New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19
Parents upset over vulgar content found on APS-issued Chromebooks
APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban
De Baca County continues to show success in combating COVID-19
City of Albuquerque sending mixed messages about monitoring church services
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
