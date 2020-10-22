APD puts stop to upcoming Halloween party for violating mass gathering ban

Megan Abundis
Updated: October 22, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 09:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ban on mass gatherings of more than five people appears to be continually ignored.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it received a complaint about parents who were planning to hold a Halloween party for their children.
Officers said they made contact with the family, and the party has been canceled.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said teenage parties are a problem. They could be events where COVID-19 spreads. He showed a flyer to one of the parties during a briefing on Wednesday.
"This is an example of the kind of thing that's happening in Albuquerque," Keller said. "These sort of COVID parties, this is a dangerous idea."
City officials said they have been alerted to young people talking on social media about gathering for parties.
KOB 4 spoke with two teenagers with two very different views about going to a party during the pandemic. Watch the video to hear what they had to say.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company