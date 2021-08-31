APD releases new details about two suspected homicides

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 31, 2021 12:08 PM
Created: August 31, 2021 11:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD on Tuesday released their updated homicide statistics, including new details about two investigations.
A 16-year-old male was identified as the victim of an early Saturday morning homicide. The homicide occurred in the area of 500 Tennessee St. NE shortly before 1 a.m. last Saturday.
APD ruled a July 16 suspicious death stemmed from a drug overdose-induced heart attack. The death occurred in the area of Indian School and Juan Tabo.
Police have investigated a record 83 homicides this year.
