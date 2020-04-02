APD surprises boy with a parade for his birthday | KOB 4
APD surprises boy with a parade for his birthday

Joy Wang
Created: April 02, 2020 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department made sure to give a four-year-old boy got the birthday he wouldn't forget.

The department launched its chopper, officer rode horses, and even the Bomb Squad showed off their robot for Zak Jimenez.

“My son has a disease called SM,” explained Micah Jimenez, Zak’s dad. “It's spinal muscular atrophy. He's never been able to walk or crawl or anything, absolutely loves loves loves what he calls wee woo cars.”

Watch the video above for a look at Zak’s birthday surprise parade.


