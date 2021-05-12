APD tries to build trust with community through town halls

Walker addresses numerous questions including how defunding would affect the police department and trust among different age groups.

"We've devolved an us against them kind of mentality - and we have this - we're the cops - you're the citizens, you do what we say - we're the enforcers of the law and we're the just and we're the ones that are righteous for our community. And I think over the last several years we're trying break that down," he said.