App helps family maintains structure at home | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

App helps family maintains structure at home

Colton Shone
Updated: April 22, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: April 22, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an age of stay-at-home orders and distance learning, an Albuquerque family has found a way to keep order in the house.

Jana Carter said her family uses the "Busy Kidd" app. It turns every-day chores into an opportunity to get a feel for the real-world. Completed chores turn into money, which can be saved, invested or donated.

Advertisement

"Over the last few years, we've had a hard time trying to find something keep track of chores that motivates the kids," Carter said.

Carter said parents choose the schedule of who does what, like dishes, and how much each chore is worth-- and link their account for payment. T

"Every week they make about, if they do everything, they can make between $5 - $8," Carter said.

"The app is free to download. Parents can also decide to allow their child to get a debit card from "Busy Kidd" so the money transferred to them can be used anywhere. 

Click here for more information about the app
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Police investigate homicide on Albuquerque's West Side
Actors, athletes and politicians will help virtually celebrate the APS class of 2020
Actors, athletes and politicians will help virtually celebrate the APS class of 2020
Univ. of Washington COVID-19 model predicts decrease in death toll, state leaders remain skeptical
Univ. of Washington COVID-19 model predicts decrease in death toll, state leaders remain skeptical
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
APD employees who were in quarantine tested negative for COVID-19
DA worries offenders on probation or parole aren't being properly monitored during COVID-19 pandemic
DA worries offenders on probation or parole aren't being properly monitored during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
COVID-19-positive nursing home residents funneled into facility with history of safety violations, lawsuits
Albuquerque veteran spreads joy to people during pandemic with his robot companion
Albuquerque veteran spreads joy to people during pandemic with his robot companion