App helps family maintains structure at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an age of stay-at-home orders and distance learning, an Albuquerque family has found a way to keep order in the house.
Jana Carter said her family uses the "Busy Kidd" app. It turns every-day chores into an opportunity to get a feel for the real-world. Completed chores turn into money, which can be saved, invested or donated.
"Over the last few years, we've had a hard time trying to find something keep track of chores that motivates the kids," Carter said.
Carter said parents choose the schedule of who does what, like dishes, and how much each chore is worth-- and link their account for payment. T
"Every week they make about, if they do everything, they can make between $5 - $8," Carter said.
"The app is free to download. Parents can also decide to allow their child to get a debit card from "Busy Kidd" so the money transferred to them can be used anywhere.
