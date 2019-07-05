Appeals court: Trump can't use Pentagon cash for border wall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump can't use Pentagon cash for border wall

Appeals court: Trump can't use Pentagon cash for border wall

The Associated Press
July 05, 2019 07:27 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - An appeals court has upheld a freeze on Pentagon money to build a border wall with Mexico, casting doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on a signature campaign promise before the 2020 election.

Advertisement

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco agreed with a lower court ruling that prevented the government from tapping Defense Department counter drug money to build high-priority sections of wall in Arizona and New Mexico.

Wednesday's decision is a setback for Trump's ambitious plans. He ended a 35-day government shutdown in February after Congress gave him far less than he wanted.

He then declared a national emergency that the White House said would free billions of dollars from the Pentagon.

The case may still be considered, but the administration cannot build during the legal challenge.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: July 05, 2019 07:27 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Search for man in Rio Grande called off
Search for man in Rio Grande called off
Semi crashes on I-25, spills hundreds of gallons of fuel
Semi crashes on I-25, spills hundreds of gallons of fuel
Advertisement




Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Critics want embattled New Mexico mayor removed from office
Tonita Gurule-Giron
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Strongest earthquake in 20 years rattles Southern California
Search for man in Rio Grande called off
Search for man in Rio Grande called off