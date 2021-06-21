Appointment-only model continues at MVD

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 21, 2021 06:13 PM
Created: June 21, 2021 05:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Despite plans for the state to fully reopen on July 1, it's unclear when the MVD will allow walk-ins.
The MVD moved to an appointment-only model during the pandemic.
"We're certainly looking to potentially move to a hybrid model of, you know, some appointments and some walk-ins in the future. But right now, we're finding that customers are happy and well served by the appointment model," said Stephanie Schardin Clarke, who runs the Taxation and Revenue Department, which oversees the MVD.
However, some less-tech savvy customers told KOB 4 they haven't been happy with the service.
"I have to drive here to make the appointment and then come back the very next day because I can't get through on the telephone," Arthur Glassman said.
"We are sensitive to that, that people have different ability to access technology," Clarke said.
"I do know that that can still be challenging. So I asked for people's patience, if, if they don't get through the first time. You know, please, please try again, if you're not able to go to our website," she added.
In May, 55% of customers who visited the MVD by appointment were seen within five minutes of checking in.
State officials say that is a much better rate than before the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company