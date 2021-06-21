Appointment-only model continues at MVD

"I have to drive here to make the appointment and then come back the very next day because I can't get through on the telephone," Arthur Glassman said.

"We are sensitive to that, that people have different ability to access technology," Clarke said.

"I do know that that can still be challenging. So I asked for people's patience, if, if they don't get through the first time. You know, please, please try again, if you're not able to go to our website," she added.

In May, 55% of customers who visited the MVD by appointment were seen within five minutes of checking in.

State officials say that is a much better rate than before the pandemic.