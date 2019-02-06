APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election
Ryan Laughlin
February 06, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- Officials with the Albuquerque Public School district are reeling after voters rejected a tax increase to pay for school improvements.
"It saddens me because I've always said, ‘APS is Albuquerque and Albuquerque is APS," said Raquel Reed, APS Superintendent.
APS school board president David Peercy took personal responsibility for the vote failing to pass.
“Because it's my job as the president of the board of education to make sure our constituents know the positive initiatives that APS is implementing, knowledge that would've dispelled much of the misinformation and inaccuracies that were spread during this election."
However, some administrators were critical of how the media covered the issues around the mail-in election that saw a huge uptick in turnout.
‘You never did ask us about the content of what was in our information,” claimed Kizito Wijenje, capital master plan director for APS. “You always would ask us, how much did it cost to send 90 thousand pamphlets to parents."
Officials said they will have to go back to the drawing board and reassess how to manage short and long term building projects.
