APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election

Ryan Laughlin
February 06, 2019 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M-  Officials with the Albuquerque Public School district are reeling after voters rejected a tax increase to pay for school improvements.

Advertisement

"It saddens me because I've always said, ‘APS is Albuquerque and Albuquerque is APS," said Raquel Reed, APS Superintendent.

APS school board president David Peercy took personal responsibility for the vote failing to pass.

“Because it's my job as the president of the board of education to make sure our constituents know the positive initiatives that APS is implementing, knowledge that would've dispelled much of the misinformation and inaccuracies that were spread during this election."

However, some administrators were critical of how the media covered the issues around the mail-in election that saw a huge uptick in turnout.

‘You never did ask us about the content of what was in our information,” claimed Kizito Wijenje, capital master plan director for APS. “You always would ask us, how much did it cost to send 90 thousand pamphlets to parents."

Officials said they will have to go back to the drawing board and reassess how to manage short and long term building projects.
 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 06, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: February 06, 2019 04:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools
Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools
Ex-UNM athletic director Paul Krebs faces felony charges, up to 15 years in prison
Ex-UNM athletic director Paul Krebs faces felony charges, up to 15 years in prison
Mother describes panic during Target shooting
Mother describes panic during Target shooting
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Advertisement




11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school
11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school
Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'
Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'
Gov. slams Pres. Trump's wall after pulling most National Guard troops from border
Gov. slams Pres. Trump's wall after pulling most National Guard troops from border
APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election
APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election
Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe
Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe