APS: Still no policy for medical cannabis law

“As a rule, we present to the (Board of Education) before discussing policies like this with the public. So, we're not in a position to discuss this with you just yet,” said the spokesperson.

In New Mexico, 207 minors are legally registered to use medical cannabis, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

NMDOH said the most common reasons for its use include PTSD, severe chronic pain and epilepsy.

Meantime, Gina Lucero, a registered nurse advocating for medical cannabis told KOB, “Right now, the way that it’s implemented, parents have to pick up their children, check them out of school, take them off school grounds, administer their oil and take them back to school and it interrupts the whole day.”

Lucero said she told officials with the state’s Public Education Department the lack of a policy is the discrimination.

“These children have disabilities and need to be accommodated,” she said.

The PED said they’ve given guidance to local school districts but are still in the process of interpreting the rules for themselves. They said they should have an update in late August or early September.