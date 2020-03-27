APS to begin 'distance learning' April 13 | KOB 4
APS to begin 'distance learning' April 13

Kai Porter
Updated: March 27, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 03:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- School districts in New Mexico have until April 8 to submit distance learning plans to the state. 

The state's largest school district, Albuquerque Public Schools, posted a letter online that says it anticipated the state ordering public schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

The district said the new “distance learning” will begin Monday, April 13.

The curriculum will be a blend online instruction, television and supplemental packages.

APS officials are working on getting Chromebooks and internet access to high school seniors to help them graduate on time. 

Learning will focus on critical standards and could include weekly assignments, projects and video check-ins. 

Parents will also be vital in their child's learning.

"We have been posting on a regular basis, every day to aps.edu, resources that parents and students can go to, to again keep the learning alive," said APS spokesperson Monica Armenta. "We have a lot of very innovative teachers out there who are, on their own, communicating, putting lesson plans together, that sort of thing.”

There will be no statewide standardized testing this school year, and student's won't have to make up days they missed.

Click here to visit the APS website
 


