APS to host virtual town hall meetings about COVID-19 spending

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 31, 2021 05:31 PM
Created: August 31, 2021 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting five virtual town hall meetings to discuss spending COVID-related federal funds.
The meetings will discuss spending focused on:
Two meetings will take place Tuesday evening, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Two more meetings will take place Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Visit here to register for one of the town hall meetings.
The first virtual town hall meeting took place Tuesday at 10 a.m.
