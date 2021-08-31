APS to host virtual town hall meetings about COVID-19 spending | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APS to host virtual town hall meetings about COVID-19 spending

APS to host virtual town hall meetings about COVID-19 spending

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 31, 2021 05:31 PM
Created: August 31, 2021 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting five virtual town hall meetings to discuss spending COVID-related federal funds. 

The meetings will discuss spending focused on:

  • Unfinished learning
  • Social, emotional and mental health services
  • Technology related to the pandemic
  • Facility projects related to the pandemic
  • Safe operation of schools and COVID-19 costs 

Two meetings will take place Tuesday evening, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Two more meetings will take place Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Visit here to register for one of the town hall meetings. 

The first virtual town hall meeting took place Tuesday at 10 a.m. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
State Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico man details COVID-19 experiences on TikTok to fight misinformation
New Mexico man details COVID-19 experiences on TikTok to fight misinformation
APD IDs two recent homicide victims, updates suspected July homicide
APD IDs two recent homicide victims, updates suspected July homicide