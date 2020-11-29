Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico cuts 20 positions

“It is impossible to put into words just how much we are going to miss our friends with whom we have ministered for so long,” Wester wrote. “… Their dedication, competence and love for the Church stand as a fitting tribute to their legacy. We wish them well in the future, and assure them of our never-ending gratitude and promise of prayer.”

Wester wrote that the layoffs include six positions in the Pastoral Ministries Division, five in the General Services Division and three each in the Office of the Vicar General and Office of the Chancellor, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The radio host for Archbishop’s Hour will also be let go. The program aired at noon on Mondays to Fridays on various radio stations in the state.