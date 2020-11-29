Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico cuts 20 positions | KOB 4

Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico cuts 20 positions

The Associated Press
Created: November 29, 2020 10:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New Mexico is cutting 20 positions and ending publication of its “People of God” magazine.

Archbishop John C. Wester announced the layoffs in a letter to parishioners on Monday.

“It is impossible to put into words just how much we are going to miss our friends with whom we have ministered for so long,” Wester wrote. “… Their dedication, competence and love for the Church stand as a fitting tribute to their legacy. We wish them well in the future, and assure them of our never-ending gratitude and promise of prayer.”

Wester wrote that the layoffs include six positions in the Pastoral Ministries Division, five in the General Services Division and three each in the Office of the Vicar General and Office of the Chancellor, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The radio host for Archbishop’s Hour will also be let go. The program aired at noon on Mondays to Fridays on various radio stations in the state.

Rev. Vincent Paul Chávez, pastor of the St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, said the archdiocese’s income has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited in-church attendance.

The archdiocese had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 after a slew of child sexual abuse claims were filed against it. About 300 of those claims have been settled, the Journal reported.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

