Archdiocese sues insurers over sexual abuse coverage | KOB 4

Archdiocese sues insurers over sexual abuse coverage

Archdiocese sues insurers over sexual abuse coverage

The Associated Press
Created: February 25, 2022 03:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. is suing four insurance companies over claims that they haven't fulfilled contracts to provide liability coverage for sexual abuse complaints.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe filed the lawsuit this week as it deals with an ongoing bankruptcy case that involves more than 400 people who allege they were victims of clergy sexual abuse.

Some of the claims date back decades.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the archdiocese hopes to raise enough money, including through insurance payouts, to settle the bankruptcy case.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School
Student killed in shooting near West Mesa High School
Wife of man charged in Albuquerque school bus rollover crash speaks out
Wife of man charged in Albuquerque school bus rollover crash speaks out
The impact on New Mexico after Russia invades Ukraine
The impact on New Mexico after Russia invades Ukraine
Serial Albuquerque bank robbery suspect arrested
Serial Albuquerque bank robbery suspect arrested
Police: Man found shot, dead near convention center
Police: Man found shot, dead near convention center