Archeologists, firefighters work to protect cultural sites in Medio Fire's path

"All of a sudden we could see the bridges and we could see the full extent of them and how big they were, so actually this cultural resource has benefited from the fire because now we can see them, now we can map them. They're protected from future fires," she said.

These pieces of history are revealed and protected for future generations as firefighters work to stop the Medio Fire in its tracks.

“You can see how huge these stone are. These are all hand cut. These were 18 to 25 year old men that were coming here living at camp, up to 200 men at a camp and working hard to create all this infrastructure in these really remote places in the forest,” she said.

The Santa Fe National Forest will host another virtual community meeting on the Medio Fire Sunday night. To watch the meeting, click here.

The Medio Fire has burned 3,453 acres and is currently 55% contained.