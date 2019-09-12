Archives of New Mexico history professor to be preserved | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Archives of New Mexico history professor to be preserved

Archives of New Mexico history professor to be preserved

Associated Press
September 12, 2019 06:21 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The archives of a former history professor known for leading efforts to restore the first African American Church in Las Cruces are being donated to the city's museum system.
    
New Mexico State University announced Wednesday that Clarence Fielder's papers, photographs and videos will be preserved for future generations. The Phillips Chapel Restoration Group will give a public presentation on Fielder's life Sept. 21 at the Branigan Cultural Center.
    
Fielder died in 2015. He was a professor emeritus and a teacher with the Las Cruces school district for more than 50 years.
    
Fielder led university faculty, students and community volunteers in restoring Phillips Chapel, which was founded by his grandfather. Built in 1911, the chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to the African American community.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 12, 2019 06:21 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Missouri man brings Trump pop-up shop to Rio Rancho
Missouri man brings Trump pop-up shop to Rio Rancho
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Advertisement



Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico stays out of opioids settlement with Purdue