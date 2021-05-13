Are New Mexicans ready to ditch the mask?

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans have been required to wear a face covering for nearly a year. But on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) offered new guidance. It said people who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask outdoors or, in most cases, indoors.
New Mexicans have mixed feelings about ditching the mask.
"I think that if you've been vaccinated and if the vaccine works like they're saying it does, then it makes sense that you wouldn't have to wear a mask," Katherine Deruyck said.
"To stay safer, probably, I don't think it's officially over," said Fotios Pastalis. "So I would recommend still wearing a mask."
