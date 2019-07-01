'Are you serious? Jesus Christ': NM senator shows frustration after DWI arrest | KOB 4
The Associated Press
July 01, 2019 04:14 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - Police say a New Mexico state senator expressed surprise when he was told he was being arrested on a drunken driving charge, saying to officers, "Are you serious? Jesus Christ."

A court official says Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Espanola, has five days to appear in court on charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

The former Rio Arriba County magistrate judge is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He was arrested Friday night after a collision at an intersection in Espanola, and booked into jail before being released the following day. It's unclear how many hours he was in custody.

No one answered The Associated Press' calls at a number listed for Martinez.

Senate Democrats said in a statement that Martinez is "a valued member of our caucus" entitled to due process.

Updated: July 01, 2019 04:14 PM
Created: July 01, 2019 04:12 PM

