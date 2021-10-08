Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury

Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury

The Associated Press
Updated: October 08, 2021 04:14 PM
Created: October 08, 2021 04:14 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jurors began deliberations Friday in the murder trial against a U.S. Air Force airman.

Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Sasha Krause's death.

She disappeared from the Mennonite community where she lived near Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020.

Her body was found more than a month later on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Attorneys in the case made closing arguments Friday.

Authorities tied Gooch to Krause's death using cellphone and other records.

Gooch's attorney says the prosecution hasn't proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Gooch is responsible.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy taking applications
Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy taking applications
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Mark Redwine sentenced in 2012 murder of 13-year-old son
Mark Redwine sentenced in 2012 murder of 13-year-old son
Family celebrates fourth birthday of Balloon Fiesta baby
Family celebrates fourth birthday of Balloon Fiesta baby
Murder suspect arrested, again
Murder suspect arrested, again