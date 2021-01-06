Armed Trump supporters rally outside Roundhouse in Santa Fe

"My message is-- Trump won because there is fraud," a protester said.

Some of the protesters were armed.

"It's my constitutional right," the protester said.

"People are threatening to take this away from law-abiding citizens," he added.

The protest mostly remained peaceful. However, a small fight broke out briefly between a Trump supporter and a counter-protester who was holding a gay pride flag.

Police responded to the incident, and it didn't appear as if anyone was seriously harmed.

The Roundhouse and nearby courthouses were evacuated as a precaution during the protest.