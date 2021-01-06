Armed Trump supporters rally outside Roundhouse in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Armed Trump supporters rally outside Roundhouse in Santa Fe

Chris Ramirez
Updated: January 06, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: January 06, 2021 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Supporters of President Donald Trump protested outside the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday.

They were upset after Congress began counting the Electoral College votes, which showed Joe Biden won the presidency.

"Our message today is that we aren't going to take this communistic crap anymore," a protester said.

The protesters were seeing flying Confederate flags, repeating baseless claims.

"My message is-- Trump won because there is fraud," a protester said.

Some of the protesters were armed. 

"It's my constitutional right," the protester said. 

"People are threatening to take this away from law-abiding citizens," he added.

The protest mostly remained peaceful. However, a small fight broke out briefly between a Trump supporter and a counter-protester who was holding a gay pride flag.

Police responded to the incident, and it didn't appear as if anyone was seriously harmed.

The Roundhouse and nearby courthouses were evacuated as a precaution during the protest.


