Arrests on the rise at reopened border checkpoints | KOB 4
Arrests on the rise at reopened border checkpoints

Patrick Hayes
August 08, 2019 05:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Arrests have been on the rise since six immigration checkpoints reopened in the El Paso sector. Five of those checkpoints are in New Mexico. The U.S. Border Patrol reopened the checkpoints after receiving additional funding and is now operating at full capacity.

"With our checkpoints being closed, it put our communities at great risk,"said Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. 

Griffin said that reopening the checkpoints will keep our state safe, but immigrant advocacy groups like New Mexico CAFé are pushing back. CAFé’s Director of Community Organizing Johana Bencomo said that the checkpoints use racial profiling.

“Our opinion is that those checkpoints shouldn't exists at all,” Bencomo said. “Those checkpoints go way beyond the international border line really infringe on our rights and there's a ton of racial profiling that happens.”

She said at least 20 people have been arrested since the checkpoints reopened Monday. 

The checkpoints closed down in March so agents could help with the influx of immigrants coming through the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Patrick Hayes


Updated: August 08, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: August 08, 2019 03:08 PM

