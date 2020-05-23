Artesia man arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Roswell | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Artesia man arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Roswell

Artesia man arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Roswell

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 23, 2020 05:05 PM
Created: May 23, 2020 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roswell police officers were called to investigate a shooting Friday night at a house near the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street.

Shortly after officers arrived to the scene, two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital.

Advertisement

One of the subjects, 19-year-old Marcellano Briseno, was deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The other injured subject was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm then released.

Police identified and arrested the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley of Artesia, Saturday. 

Kelley was among numerous people at the house Friday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. 

Roswell police determined that there was an ongoing dispute regarding a female between Kelley and the subject who was shot in the arm. Briseno accompanied that subject when he arrived at the house to confront Kelley. 

Kelley was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center without bond.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe
Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption
In this April 30, 2020, photo, a sign marks Navajo Drive as Sentinel Mesa, homes and other structures in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah on the Navajo Reservation, stand in the distance. Even before the pandemic, people living in rural communities and on reservations were among the toughest groups to count in the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips
Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 95 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths