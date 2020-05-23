Artesia man arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Roswell

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 23, 2020 05:05 PM
Created: May 23, 2020 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roswell police officers were called to investigate a shooting Friday night at a house near the 300 block of E. Jefferson Street.
Shortly after officers arrived to the scene, two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital.
One of the subjects, 19-year-old Marcellano Briseno, was deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The other injured subject was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm then released.
Police identified and arrested the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Aaron Kelley of Artesia, Saturday.
Kelley was among numerous people at the house Friday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.
Roswell police determined that there was an ongoing dispute regarding a female between Kelley and the subject who was shot in the arm. Briseno accompanied that subject when he arrived at the house to confront Kelley.
Kelley was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center without bond.
