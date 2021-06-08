Artesia man ties clothes together to save tourists in Pecos River

Knowing he had to act fast, Galvan went to his car to get equipment.

He didn't have any rope, but he had extra inventory of clothes because he has been trying to expand his jewelry shop into a big and tall store.

"I tied all my pants together to try and throw them across the river, and I just began to try and throw them across the river," he said.

Another person, who saw Galvan trying to rescue the tourist, jumped in to help as well.

Together, the pair pulled the tourists to safety, saving all ten of them. One woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.