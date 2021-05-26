Artesia pays final respects to police officer who died in crash

"People are going to remember Tom as the guy to go to both on a personal and professional level," said Lindell Smith, spokesperson for the Artesia Police Department. "People are going to remember Tom as a family man and somebody that loved and supported his family."



Frazier wasn't just a police officer, he was also a volunteer firefighter.

"I enjoyed going out on call with him every time," said volunteer firefighter Frankie Orosco. "He was a blast. (I'm) going to miss him and I'm sure we all are."

