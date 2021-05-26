Artesia pays final respects to police officer who died in crash

Tamara Lopez
Updated: May 26, 2021 06:27 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A memorial service for Cpl. Thomas Frazier was held in Artesia Wednesday.
He was killed in a crash on Highway 285 on May 21.
Frazier was a husband and father who served his close-knit community.
The parking lot of the church was full of people wanting to pay their respects to Frazier.
"People are going to remember Tom as the guy to go to both on a personal and professional level," said Lindell Smith, spokesperson for the Artesia Police Department. "People are going to remember Tom as a family man and somebody that loved and supported his family."
Frazier wasn't just a police officer, he was also a volunteer firefighter.
"I enjoyed going out on call with him every time," said volunteer firefighter Frankie Orosco. "He was a blast. (I'm) going to miss him and I'm sure we all are."
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company