Artesia pays final respects to police officer who died in crash | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Artesia pays final respects to police officer who died in crash

Tamara Lopez
Updated: May 26, 2021 06:27 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A memorial service for Cpl. Thomas Frazier was held in Artesia Wednesday.

He was killed in a crash on Highway 285 on May 21.

Frazier was a husband and father who served his close-knit community. 

The parking lot of the church was full of people wanting to pay their respects to Frazier.

"People are going to remember Tom as the guy to go to both on a personal and professional level," said Lindell Smith, spokesperson for the Artesia Police Department. "People are going to remember Tom as a family man and somebody that loved and supported his family."
 
Frazier wasn't just a police officer, he was also a volunteer firefighter.

"I enjoyed going out on call with him every time," said volunteer firefighter Frankie Orosco. "He was a blast. (I'm) going to miss him and I'm sure we all are."
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
NMPED: Entire Los Lunas school board suspended indefinitely
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
Video: Robbery suspect livestreams ambulance ride after being shot by victim
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico
Quasicrystal formed during first nuclear explosion in New Mexico