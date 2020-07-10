Artists donate paintings to patients at Santa Fe hospital

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Artists are creating paintings for patients at CHRISTUS St. Vincent hospital in Santa Fe.
"We want people to be able to take them home frame them put them on the wall," said Joseph Riggs of the Santa Fe Artist' Medical Fund>
More than 70 artists teamed up with the hospital for the project.
"It's a little thing Santa Fe artists can do to give back to the community that has been incredibly supportive over the years," Riggs said.
Artists donated more than 150 pieces that patients can take home when they are discharged.
"When we can create opportunities to remind ourselves that we're humans taking care of humans, when we can provide the gift of a flower, an artistic piece of art, that helps calm the spirit, it's just one more thing we can do to address this virus head on," said Lillian Montoya, CEO of CHRISTUS St. Vincent.
