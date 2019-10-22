Arts upstart Meow Wolf delivers jobs after public investment | KOB 4
The Associated Press
October 22, 2019 11:33 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Arts adventure and entertainment company Meow Wolf says it has surpassed hiring goals outlined in a $1.1 million economic development grant from New Mexico and the city of Santa Fe.
    
Meow Wolf co-founder and board member Vince Kadlubek said Monday the addition of 290 employees since 2018 puts the company ahead of employment requirements under the 2017 grant award for building renovations.
    
The New Mexico Economic Development Department that monitors the agreement could not immediately verify the employment numbers.
    
Kadlubek is stepping down as the company's CEO amid plans for an aggressive business expansion into Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.
    
Visitors have flocked to Meow Wolf's kaleidoscopic walk- and crawl-through exhibit space in Santa Fe since it opened in a converted bowling alley in early 2016.

