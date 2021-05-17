As businesses grapple with face covering policies, many New Mexicans continue wearing masks

"Not all of our employees are fully vaccinated yet, a few people are still waiting on their two weeks and we know our patrons aren't vaccinated either," said Ian Carillo, manager of Page 1 Books. "We also have a couple employees who are immune compromised."

As of Monday, 52% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. However, Carrillo would like that number to be higher before considering changing the mask policy in the store.

"Until those numbers climb a little bit higher, we figure we've had the mandate in place for over a year-- what's the harm in continuing a little bit further," he said.

Many people in New Mexico are still wearing-- even at places where it's no longer required.

Dr. Ann Waldorf, vice chair of Behavioral Sciences at the University of New Mexico, said wearing a mask has been instilled into people.

"Now we're saying, 'okay now you don't have to worry about that anymore,' and change is hard," Waldorf explained.

Waldorf said people also may elect to wear a mask because no one is being forced to prove they are vaccinated.

"What we are hearing are words like it's on the honor system, so I think we aren't in a time where we are so trusting of one another," Waldorf insisted.

Carrillo said they would rather rely on masks than the honor system.

"I hope people understand that this is for a good reason," he said. "We are not trying to be oppressive or take away anybody's freedoms, we're just making sure we have the safest space available."

